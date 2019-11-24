Flying squad to keep tabs on erring coaches: Sandeep Singh

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:53 IST

Haryana minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh on Sunday said a special ‘flying squad’ will be formed to monitor the training camps across the state and immediate action will be taken against erring officials.

“We are planning to form a special team which will conduct surprise inspections. The team will directly report to me so that immediate action could be taken against negligent officials,” Singh said while interacting with the media in Kurukshetra.

“Agar aapko salary mil rahi hai to kaam to karna padega (If you are drawing salary, you have to work),” the minister said.

The former Indian hockey captain also warned the officials of strict action if they failed to deliver and perform their duties. He asked the officials to “focus on work and shun old habits”.

COACHES SUSPENDED

The minister informed that he has ordered suspension of two coaches—women hockey and athletics in Rohtak, for remaining absent from duty during his visit to the district on Saturday.

“Haryana is known for its sportspersons all over the world and the state government will ensure that they could bring more medals for the country,” the minister said.

Singh said training camps will be organised across the state, schedule for which will be issued soon. Earlier, the minister participated in the Marathon organised on the sidelines of ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra.