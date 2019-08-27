e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019

FM Sitharaman in Pune; meeting tax officials

Sitharaman, along with Anurag Sing Thakur, MoS, Finance, will hold a press conference this evening

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Pune on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Pune on Tuesday.(HT)
         

Pune Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Pune on Tuesday to interact with officials from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and the Income Tax department.

She is also likely to interact with industry representatives.

Sitharaman, along with Anurag Sing Thakur, MoS, Finance, will hold a press conference this evening.

In her tweet today morning, Sitharaman said, “On my way to Pune, Maharashtra to interact with @cbic_india and @IncomeTaxIndia tax administrators. @PMOIndia and @NarendraModi’s message we respect “wealth creators” is much appreciated. We commit ourselves to facilitate all wealth/job creators.”

The minister is likely to meet representatives from small and medium industries. Sitharaman’s meeting with tax department officials is part of “Sabka Vishwas” campaign.

Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman came out with various announcements to boost confidence among private sector. Minister announced slew of measures which include controversial surcharge on Foreign Portfolio Investors.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 14:26 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    DU Cut-off ListSumit NagalINX media caseSalman KhanJasprit BumrahRRB Group D examP ChidambaramWar trailerPriyanka ChopraBala TeaserMS DhoniRBIChandrayaan 2Narendra Modi
    don't miss