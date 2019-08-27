FM Sitharaman in Pune; meeting tax officials

cities

Pune Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Pune on Tuesday to interact with officials from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and the Income Tax department.

She is also likely to interact with industry representatives.

Sitharaman, along with Anurag Sing Thakur, MoS, Finance, will hold a press conference this evening.

In her tweet today morning, Sitharaman said, “On my way to Pune, Maharashtra to interact with @cbic_india and @IncomeTaxIndia tax administrators. @PMOIndia and @NarendraModi’s message we respect “wealth creators” is much appreciated. We commit ourselves to facilitate all wealth/job creators.”

The minister is likely to meet representatives from small and medium industries. Sitharaman’s meeting with tax department officials is part of “Sabka Vishwas” campaign.

Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman came out with various announcements to boost confidence among private sector. Minister announced slew of measures which include controversial surcharge on Foreign Portfolio Investors.

