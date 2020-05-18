e-paper
Fogging on migrant labourers: Panipat DC orders probe

A photograph of migrant labourers being sprayed with what appeared to be disinfectant through fogging machines in Panipat had surfaced on social media

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panipat
A day after a photograph of migrant labourers being sprayed with what appeared to be disinfectant through fogging machines in Panipat surfaced on social media, Panipat deputy commissioner on Sunday ordered an investigation in the matter. DC Hema Sharma has directed Panipat municipal commissioner Om Prakash to conduct the probe and submit his report.

She said strict action will be taken against the erring officials on the basis of report’s findings.

“This is a very serious matter and needs to be investigated. Action will be taken against the officials, if found to be negligent,” she added.

She said as of now, there are no reports of any health issue faced by labourers, who have already left.

As per the photographs, which went viral, fogging machines were used to ‘sanitise’ migrant labourers at a temporary shelter home in Sector 25 of Panipat.

Panipat municipal corporation officials have been given responsibility to provide basic amenities to labourers coming to the shelter homes.

Panipat MC chief Om Prakash could not be contacted for comments after repeated attempts, but investigation officer said, “I have sought explanation from the employees concerned.”

