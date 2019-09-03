Food couriers assault eatery manager in Kharar

cities

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:03 IST

Police booked four food delivery executives for assaulting the manager of an eatery in Kharar after he objected to their creating ruckus at the spot.

The victim, Vinod Singh, manager of KFC restaurant in Kharar, said the accused had come to his eatery to pick orders made through mobile applications Swiggy and Zomato in the morning. He said he had an argument over them entering the eatery before the order was ready. Later in the evening, the accused assaulted him.

Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kharar police station against a delivery executive named Narinder Singh along with three other unidentified persons. No arrest has been made so far.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 01:03 IST