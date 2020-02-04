Food safety dept conducts 349 inspections in January

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:03 IST

Noida: The food safety department of Gautam Budh Nagar conducted 349 inspections in January as per the new orders which had come on January 1, making it compulsory for food safety officers to conduct 40 inspections each every month.

There are nine FSOs in the district and, at 40 checks a month per officer, the FSOs are to conduct a total of 360 inspections every month, as per the new orders.

The January 1 order has also made it very clear that the inspection documents should have all details of the case and the improvements suggested. The detailed report should be submitted to the senior official concerned within three working days.

Officials have collected 349 samples and have served 28 notices to various restaurants, canteens, manufacturing units, etc.

According to the order, every FSO will have to include at least five manufacturing units, 15 licensed firms which have the turnover of ₹12 lakh or more and 20 firms whose turnover is below ₹12 lakh in 40 inspections.

“Our FSOs worked round the clock to complete the target and we have achieved it to a great extent. We conducted 349 inspections in January and in coming months, we will be increasing the number of inspections. Notices have been issued to various restaurants, manufacturing units and other food setups in the district. The number of inspections will rise from March onwards as during summers, food items get spoiled sooner,” Sanjay Sharma, food safety officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

The food safety department has been focusing on leading restaurants and food outlets in malls and took several samples.

“From the end of February, we will be focusing more on milk products and sweet and snack shops as the festival of Holi falls in the beginning of March (March 10). The consumption of sweets and snacks go up during the festive season so we will ensure that nobody is selling substandard quality of edible items,” Sharma said.