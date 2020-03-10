e-paper
Home / Cities / Foreign currency worth Rs 38.79 lakh seized at Pune airport, two held

Foreign currency worth Rs 38.79 lakh seized at Pune airport, two held

cities Updated: Mar 10, 2020 16:21 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

Pune Foreign currency worth Rs 38,79,575 was seized at Pune’s Lohegaon airport on Sunday from two flyers who were intending to fly to Dubai by SpiceJet flight SG51.

According to the customs officials, the confiscated foreign currency was recovered during physical search from passengers named Ansari Feroze Abdul Hamid, 43, who is a resident of Guruwar peth and Shaikh Mohammad Tarique Iqbal Ahmad, 33, who resides in Kasba peth.

The currency was concealed by way of stitching into the waist of trousers. The currency included pound, Qatar riyal and Saudi riyal.

A team led by Motilal Shete, deputy commissioner of customs, carried out the operations. Further investigation as per Customs Act 1962 is on.

cities