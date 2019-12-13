e-paper
Forgery case: Daljit Singh Cheema gets interim bail

Dec 13, 2019
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hoshiarpur
A district court has granted interim bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior vice-president and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema in a forgery case. The case was filed by Socialist Party of India’s vice-president Balwant Singh Khera, alleging that the SAD had attained recognition from the Election Commission of India (ECI) by submitting a false declaration. Khera further alleged that the SAD possessed two constitutions — one that it submitted with the gurdwara commission in which it claimed itself to be a religious outfit, and the other with the ECI in which it called itself a secular party.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate had recently issued summons to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former party president Parkash Singh Badal and Cheema. Cheema had filed a plea in the court of additional sessions judge SK Singla who directed him to surrender before the trial court within seven days and get bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh. The court has issued notice to the respondent for December 19.

