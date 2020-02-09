Former army man shoots wife dead on suspicion of extra marital affair

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:29 IST

Gurugram: A 35-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband, a former army man, on the suspicion of having an extra marital affair at their flat in Sector 93 on Saturday night. The suspect, who currently works as a security officer at a private company, is at large, the police said.

According to the police, the woman’s father-in-law said that she and her husband, Sunil Godara, used to fight with each other regularly because of the affair. However, her family members denied the allegation and alleged that her husband was harassing her for a long time.

According to the police, Munesh Godara, the victim, was a native of Charkhi Dadri and used to stay on rent at a society in Sector 93. Munesh was a local leader of a political party, the police said, adding that she got married to Sunil in 2001 and they have two children, including a daughter.

The incident took place around 9.20pm after she and the suspect, who works as a personal security officer at a private company in Dhanwapur village, had a heated argument, the police said.

In his police complaint, Chander Bhan, the victim’s father-in-law, alleged that she was involved with a man who is a resident of Kadarpur village, Sohna. Bhan further said that the Kadarpur resident’s wife also knew about their affair.

On Saturday, Sunil and Munesh had a fight over her affair, after which he fired two gunshots from his licensed revolver at her, Bhan said in the complaint. The complainant said that she succumbed to injuries at the spot.

The police said that they received the information regarding the incident around 9.30pm and reached the spot immediately.

Sanjay, station house officer, Sector 10 police station, said that the suspect fled away in his car. “We have recorded the statement of the woman’s father-in-law. We have booked the husband, the man with whom she was allegedly involved with and his wife. The suspects are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case,” he added.

Sunil Jakhar, the victim’s elder brother, said that the suspect was harassing his sister since they got married. “My sister had tried to kill herself by consuming poison in 2012 as she got tired of the daily harassment done by her husband who had retired as a soldier from the army. He used to call and abuse us on daily basis. On multiple occasions, she left his house and came to stay with me,” he said.

Jakhar denied the claim of her sister’s father-in-law that she was involved in an extra marital affair. “On Saturday, Munesh was making chapatis and talking to her younger sister, Manisha, over phone. Her husband, who was in an inebriated state, suddenly came in the kitchen and fired at her with his revolver. Munesh screamed and said that she was shot. Manisha then informed me about the incident. By the time I reached there, she had died, and the police were present at the spot,” Jakhar, a resident of Sector 83, said.

“My sister was not allowed to step out of her house till 2013. It was only after she joined the political party that she began going out and working for the party,” Jakhar said.

On Sunday, the victim’s body was handed over to her family members after a post mortem examination.

Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Civil Hospital, said, “The victim had sustained two gunshot wounds, one in the chest and the other in abdomen, due to which she died immediately.”

A case was registered against the three suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant acts of the Arms Act at Sector 10 police station on Saturday, the police said.