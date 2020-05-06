Former MLA Rohit Thakur discusses farmers’ issues with Himachal CM

cities

Former Jubbal-Kotkhai legislator and chief parliamentary secretary (agriculture) on Wednesday met chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to discuss various problems being faced by farmers in the state.

He also submitted a letter demanding solutions for ground-level problems of farmers and horticulturists.

Stating that agricultural and horticultural activities had taken a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, he demanded the supply of packaging materials for fruits and apples through HP Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), HP State Co-operative Marketing and Consumers Federation (HIMFED) and private vendors. He said that production of packaging materials, which has been been stalled since March, should be started in industrial areas like Baddi, Kala Amb and Nalagarh by taking precautionary measures to ensure safety of the workers.

He also urged the state government to make arrangements for labourers, 90% of whom have come to the state’s apple growing belt from Nepal, besides demanding to set up a high-level monitoring committee under the CM’s chairmanship to redress farmers’ issues.

The state government should fix minimum support price in order to provide relief to the farmers, while support prices should also be increased as cost of production of apples have gone up, he said.

The former Congress MLA asked the CM to waive off loans of small and marginal farmers and revise budget 2020-21 to prioritise health and agricultural sector as the situation has changed since the budget was approved.

In addition to it, Thakur suggested opening of controlled atmosphere stores and fruit processing units so that farmers could store their produce safely and sell it at reasonable rates. He also demanded compensation for the loss suffered by farmers and horticulturists due to hailstorm.

Thakur has also called for strengthening of public distribution system in the state, besides provision of free ration for poor and needy persons.