e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Former vice-president, executives of security firm Topsgrup booked

Former vice-president, executives of security firm Topsgrup booked

On October 28, Iyer had filed a complaint, alleging TOPSGRUP chairman and founder Rahul (Diwan) Nanda and his family had caused a loss of ₹175 crore to the company

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:51 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
In November, ED arrested Amit Chandole (blue T shirt) , a close associate of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik as part of its investigation.
In November, ED arrested Amit Chandole (blue T shirt) , a close associate of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik as part of its investigation. (HT FILE)
         

The economic offences wing (EOW) has booked former vice-president of security services provider TOPSGRUP, Ramesh Iyer.

In a first information report (FIR) filed on Friday, Iyer and other TOPSGRUP executives are accused of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and causing the company losses amounting to crores.

A senior EOW officer said, on condition of anonymity, that the FIR was on the basis of a complaint against Iyer and other senior executives filed by a representative of TOPSGRUP chairman and founder Rahul (Diwan) Nanda.

“The complaint against Iyer and others was filed by Nanda’s representative on September 14. After preliminary verification of facts, Khar police registered an FIR in the matter on Wednesday and it got transferred to EOW on Friday.”

On October 28, Iyer had filed a complaint, alleging Nanda and his family had caused a loss of ₹175 crore to the company. Nanda has denied the allegations. Iyer’s complaint is also being probed by EOW and is the basis of a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In November, ED arrested Amit Chandole, a close associate of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik as part of its investigation. Sarnaik was allegedly involved in wrongdoings in this case through Chandole, who is in judicial custody at present.

The complaint by Nanda’s representative accuses Iyer and other TOPSGRUP executives of manipulation, forgery, falsification of accounts and misappropriation of funds. HT has a copy of the complaint.

The FIR filed on Friday further alleges that the accused entered into a conspiracy with promoters of Adtech Group, causing a loss of more than ₹6.33 crore to TOPSGRUP. By deliberately diverting crucial clients to competitors and other misdemeanours, the accused allegedly caused a loss of ₹78.12 crore to the company.

Iyer had previously denied the allegations against him.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an EOW officer said both parties’ allegations are serious and would be investigated thoroughly.

“Once the forensic audit of the company’s books and accounts is conducted, all irregularities will surface and people behind them would be exposed,” said the officer.

top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In