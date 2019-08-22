Four arrested for 14 break-ins; two held for chain snatching in Thane

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:58 IST

In two separate cases, four men have been arrested for 14 house break-ins.

Two men were arrested for seven chain snatching and three bike-theft cases on Wednesday.

Mahatma Phule police arrested Pappu Yadav, 22, Aakash Gore, 24, Datta Patil, 21, and Datta Matekar, 20, for a break-in theft at a medical shop in Thangewadi, Kalyan (West) last month.

The accused stole two mobile phones and ₹500 from the shop. “During investigation, it was found that the gang used to rob grocery stores, medical shops, sweet marts and cloth stores in the city,” said Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan.

Police found three break-in theft cases were registered against the gang with Mahatma Phule police; five cases were registered at Hill Line police; two cases were filed at Vitthalwadi police station; two cases were registered at Kolsewadi and two cases were registered at Nashik police station against the gang.

“A total of 14 cases of break-in thefts were registered against the gang members,” said Pansare. Police seized two motorcycles and stolen items worth ₹2.41 lakh.

In the second incident, the anti-robbery squad of Kalyan zone 3 arrested Kasim Afsar, 20, from Ambivli, Kalyan for seven chain snatching and three bike-theft cases.

During investigation, Afsar revealed his aide’s name Firoz Sarvar, 55, who helped him sell the stolen items.

Two cases were registered against the duo at Bazarpeth police station; one at Mahatma Phule police station; two cases at Kolsewadi; one case at Tilaknagar; one case at Dombivli, one case at Vitthalwadi and one case at Khadakpada police station. “We seized 72gm gold and three motorcycles from them,” said Avinash Palde, police sub-inspector.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:58 IST