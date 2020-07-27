e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Four arrested for killing former cop

Four arrested for killing former cop

DSP (headquarters) Gorakhpal Rana said the victim and accused had a dispute over a land near their village

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Rohtak police on Monday claimed to have solved the murder case of a former cop with the arrest of four persons.

The accused are Sunil, Rajkumar, Dharambir and Nathuram of Khedi village in Meham. Virender Kumar, who was terminated from services, was abducted from outside the local court complex on July 24 by at least seven car-borne persons and later, his body was found on the outskirts of the city.

Addressing a press conference, DSP (headquarters) Gorakhpal Rana said the victim and accused had a dispute over a land near their village.

“A court case was also filed and the accused party had won it. After the verdict, the victim had attacked the accused and subsequently, an FIR was registered against him,” he added.

The victim had on July 24 come to the court for his bail hearing when he was abducted and later murdered by the accused.

Meanwhile, Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma has placed three police personnel — ASI Roshan, head constables Dinesh and Ramphal — under suspension for negligence in performing their duties. They were on duty at the court complex on the kidnapping day of the victim.

top news
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In