Four arrested for teenage girl’s gang-rape

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:08 IST

Agra All the four men accused of gang-raping a dalit girl were arrested near Sidhpura village of Kasganj on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They were presented before the court and sent in judicial custody of 14 days, said police.

The accused were identified as Ghanshyam Shakya, Suresh Shakya, Pushpendra Shakya and Ankit Kumar.

“Four teams were constituted to nab the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father. The family members of these accused too had moved out of their village,” said Sushil Ghule, SP (Kasganj).

“The four accused were hiding in an agricultural field near Sidhpura village and were arrested near Dumri road in Kasganj on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday,” he stated.

“The accused were presented before the court and sent to jail. They all are majors and are believed to be in age group of 18 to 22 years. Their age would be verified once their family members return to the village,” added Ghule.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four named accused from the village in Kasganj when she had gone to attend nature’s call on Saturday night.

The Kasganj police had registered a case under Section 376 D of the IPC, Pocso Act and SC/ST Act and constituted four teams to nab the accused.

.