Four Covid-19 deaths reported in Pune on Wednesday, 64 fresh cases

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:17 IST

PUNE Pune reported four deaths related to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of virus-related deaths in the city to 56.

Also, 64 fresh cases of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 infection were reported on Wednesday, taking the total count of positive cases to 772 in Pune district; of these 122 have been discharged, 35 of whom were discharged on Wednesday itself.

Of the four deaths, three were reported from Sassoon General hospital. The three include a 53-year-old male from Hadapsar who died on Tuesday at 10.45 pm. The patient was admitted to hospital on April 20 and was known to have morbid obesity and hypertension.

The second deceased is a 65-year-old male from Parvati darshan who was admitted to the hospital on April 19. He was HIV+ and suffered from a cerebro vascular accident.

The third deceased is a 56-year-old female from Bhavani Peth who was admitted on April 20 and also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

The fourth mortality was reported from Symbiosis hospital, where a 42- year-old male, residing at Raviwar peth, who was admitted on April 21 also suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He expired due to type 1 respiratory failure being Covid-19 positive.

Of the 56 deaths, Sassoon has reported 45, Aundh Civil (1), Naidu (1), Noble (2), Inamdar (1), Jehangir (1), Sahyadri, Karve road (1), Poona Hospital (1), KEM (1), Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital (1) and Symbiosis (1).

As of Wednesday, 484 positive patients are still in hospital, of which 26 are critical.