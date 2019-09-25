Four drug peddlers get bail as Mohali police fail to file challan

cities

Failure of Mohali police to file the chargesheet within the stipulated time period, facilitated bail for four accused persons arrested with 10kg opium in Mohali.

The local court granted bail to Gurmit Singh, Satinderjit Singh, both residents of Fatehgarh Sahib, Kirpal Singh from Ropar and Amrinder Kumar, alias Chottu, a native of Bihar against bail bonds of ₹50,000 each.

The incident raises question over the Punjab government’s drive against the drug menace.

Counsel for accused, advocate Avinash Sharma said, “The accused were granted bail as the police failed to file a challan within the stipulated time period of 190 days.”

In March this year, police had arrested the accused while they were trying to escape in their Scorpio car after being signalled to stop for checking at a naka near Lambia village, however, they were nabbed after a brief chase.

During interrogation, the accused had confessed in front of the police that they had bought the opium from one Gurdeep Singh, who runs a dhaba on the Lucknow-Muzaffarpur road near Muzaffarpur. Gurdeep Singh is a native of Kurali. The four suspects had to deliver it to one Kaka Singh in Mohali.

The police had said that the four accused were couriers and had struck a deal for ₹2 lakh for the delivery of the drugs. Police said earlier, Kirpal Singh used to work at Gurdeep Singh’s dhaba where he came in contact with Chottu and started transporting drugs for money. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act at Phase 8 police station in Mohali.

