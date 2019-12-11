e-paper
Four held for illegal mining in Phillaur

Police have also seized a JCB machine from the village where illegal mining was underway on 46 kanals.

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Rural police on late Tuesday night arrested three persons for illegal mining at Meonwal village after finding them engaged in illegal practice.

Accused have been identified as Milkha Singh, Mall Singh, Bohar Singh of Meonwal village.

Inquiry officer and sub-inspector Som Nath Singh of Bilga police said that accused had dug the land 6-feet deep, violating the order of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Phillaur, prohibiting mining in the area.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that teams were deployed to prevent illegal mining and acting on a tip-off on late Tuesday night, teams raided the village and found the three engaged in illegal practice.

He said that a case under Section 21 Mines and Minerals (development and regulation) Act 1957 has been registered against the accused.

