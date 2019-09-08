Four killed in Bathinda road accidents

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:13 IST

At least four people were killed in different road accidents in Bathinda on Friday.

Manju Jain, 54, of Bathinda was killed when her son who was driving the car lost control over vehicle to avoid stray cattle. The car overturned after hitting a road divider. Manju died on spot while her son sustained injuries.

In another mishap, Balraj Singh of Sangat was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Jassi Baghwali. Balraj was a teacher at a government school in Bangi Kalan village.

In another accident, two persons were killed when their two-wheelers were hit by a truck late on Friday evening. Gurpreet Singh of Mehta village and Raju of Sirsa were travelling on separate motorcycles and were hit by truck near Gurusar Sainewala. They died at a hospital on Saturday.

