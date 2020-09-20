Four more people end their lives in Ludhiana; eight in two days

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:32 IST

Four people, including two women, died by suicide in four separate cases on Saturday. Two of the deceased ended their lives over marital discord, while one woman was depressed due to be being blackmailed by her neighbour.

At least eight Ludhiana residents have ended their lives in the past two days.

On Friday, a jeweller had shot himself with his licensed revolver following a monetary dispute, while a woman had hanged herself over frequent quarrels with her sister-in-law. A 22-year-old man had set himself on fire after being beaten up by his live-in partner and her relatives. A 36-year-old man had also ended his life by hanging himself due to the extramarital affair of his wife.

ALSO READ: Poor health was behind maximum suicides in Ludhiana, reveals NCRB’s 2019 data

LABOURER HANGS HIMSELF, WIFE, IN-LAWS BOOKED

Troubled by marital problems, a 26-year-old labourer hanged himself at his rented accommodation near the Division Number 3 Chowk.

The body was discovered on Saturday after a passer-by noticed foul smell emanating from the room and informed the police.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said when the police reached the spot, they found a man’s decomposing body hanging from the ceiling fan. The deceased, who lived alone, appeared to have killed himself three days ago.

He was identified with the help of a document on his person, and on searching his room, cops also discovered a suicide note, where he had written about his issues with his wife due to his in-laws and other relatives.

The deceased’s wife, his sister-in-law, mother-in-law, a relative and his wife, and two others, who were all named in the suicide note written in Hindi, have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Division Number 3 police station.

WOMAN DESERTED BY HUSBAND CONSUMES POISON

A 37-year-old woman, abandoned by her husband two years ago, died after consuming a poisonous substance at Jiyunewal village, Koomkalan.

The Koomkalan police have booked her husband for abetment to suicide on the statement of the woman’s brother.

The complainant stated that his sister got married 17 years ago and had three children. He said over the past few years, his brother-in-law had been beating up his sister in drunken stupor, forcing them to intervene.

The accused then promised not to harass his sister anymore, but abandoned her and started living somewhere else two years ago. Since 2018, he had visited his sister and their kids only twice.

This treatment had pushed his sister under depression and she consumed poison on Friday. They rushed her to a hospital in Nawanshahr, where she died on Saturday.

ASI Rajbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against the woman’s husband. He will be arrested soon.

BLACKMAILED BY NEIGHBOUR, WOMAN JUMPS INTO CANAL, DIES

Allegedly blackmailed by her neighbour with her morphed pictures, a 38-year-old woman jumped into the Sidhwan Canal on Gill Road.

The woman’s body was fished out on Saturday, following which the accused, Rupinder Singh, was arrested on Sunday.

The woman’s 17-year-old son told the police that their neighbour, Rupinder, had morphed some images of his mother and started blackmailing her to establish physical relations with him. Unable to handle this, she jumped into Sidhwan Canal on Friday.ASI Jeevan Singh, the investigating officer in this case, Rupinder had been booked under Section 306 of the IPC. They are working to recover the questionable images from him.

RICKSHAW-PULLER FOUND HANGING FROM TREE

A rickshaw puller’s body was found hanging from a tree near Buddha Nullah in Kirpal Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Passers-by noticed the body and informed the police.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO, Daresi police station, said a rickshaw was found near the body, hence, it was suspected that he was a rickshaw-puller. No documents were found to establish the deceased’s identity. Police have made announcements in surrounding areas for his identification and sent the body to the civil hospital mortuary where it will be kept for 72 hours for identification before autopsy.