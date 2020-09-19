Woman among three end lives in separate cases in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:20 IST

Three persons, including a woman, died by suicide in separate incidents in the city on Friday.

Police said a 22-year-old man immolated himself using petrol after being thrashed by his live-in partner and her family members.

The woman, Cheenu, of Civil Lines, her brother, a cousin and another aide were booked for abetment to suicide after the youth succumbed to his burns at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Friday.

The youth’s father, a resident of Threeke village, complained to the police that the woman, who had a three-year-old son, had separated from her husband and established a live-in relationship with his son six months ago. His son, who was a security guard, lived with the woman near Prince Hostel in Civil Lines.

He alleged that on September 12, Cheenu’s brother, cousin and another aide assaulted and humiliated his son.

Upset by the treatment meted out to him, his son sprinkled petrol and set himself on fire outside the woman’s house.

Cheenu and her relatives doused the flames and rushed him to ESIC Hospital, where doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. From there he was sent to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment on Friday.

ASI Dharmveer Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had lodged an FIR under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the Division Number 8 police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

36-YEAR-OLD MAN ENDS LIFE OVER WIFE’S INFIDELITY

Disturbed due to his wife’s infidelity, a 36-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Haibowal on Friday.

The Haibowal Police have booked his wife and her paramour for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the deceased’s younger brother.

The complainant told the police that his sister-in-law had developed an extramarital relationship with a neighbour. When his brother discovered this, she apologised and agreed to stop seeing her lover.

But, she continued meeting him. On Friday, his brother locked himself in the store room and hanged himself from the hook of the ceiling fan.

ASI Dilbagh Singh said they had booked the deceased’s wife and her paramour under Sections 306 and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. They will be arrested soon.

UPSET DUE TO DOMESTIC DISCORD, WOMAN HANGS HERSELF

A 30-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself in Ghawaddi village, Dehlon, after harassment by the wife of her brother-in-law.

The accused has been booked for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the deceased’s mother.

The woman stated that her daughter got married five years ago and her husband was away in Dubai due to work for the past six months.

Meanwhile, the wife of her husband’s elder brother used to frequently quarrel with her over petty issues. On Friday, the sisters-in-law again had a quarrel, following which the accused left for her parental house in Chandigarh.

In her absence, her daughter hanged herself in the house. ASI Ranjit Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said the accused had been booked under Section 306 of the IPC. No arrest has been made yet.

The bodies of all three deceased were handed over to the families after autopsies.