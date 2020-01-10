Four of family killed in Karnal road mishap

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:09 IST

Four people were killed and two others were injured in a truck-car collision on the national highway 44 near Bastara toll plaza here on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sarita,50, Shivani, 46, her son Sanatan,14, and Kovind,16, all residents of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

The injured Mridula and the car driver Ismaile were admitted to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital. Their condition is said to be critical.

Police said the deceased belonged to the same family and were returning from Delhi.

SHO Tarshem Singh said, “The accident took place when the car was standing in queue at the toll plaza and a truck hit it from behind. The car then collided with another truck ahead in the queue.”

A case under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified truck driver and efforts are being made to arrest him, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Two killed, 5 hurt as bus overturns in Panipat

Two people were killed and five others were injured after a private bus met with an accident on Haridwar-Panipat highway on Friday. The deceased were identified as Pahal Singh,68, and Jagdish,65, of Chhajpur in Panipat.

Police said the accident took place when the bus carrying 40 passengers was on its way to Shamli.

The injured were rushed to a civil hospital in Panipat. Police said prima facie it seems that the bus overturned due to overspeeding. A case has been registered.