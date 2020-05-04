Four +ve Asha workers came in contact with 250 people

cities

Updated: May 04, 2020 21:21 IST

Around 250 people in district are at risk of Covid-19 infection after four Asha workers were tested positive for thee virus. The workers had carried out door-to-door survey at four villages in Moga during lockdown.

The health department has already advised around 253 people to stay in home-quarantine while high-risk contacts are being tested for the virus and their test results are awaited.

The department is facing the Herculean task of tracing the source of infection. At least 253 people including health workers came in contact with the patients, but a majority of them are at low risk.

In the wake of the missing source, threat of community transmission looms large, say experts. After the four Asha workers were tested positive, the department sealed Churah Chak and Madokke villages and conducted a survey.

Moga civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said samples of people who came in contact with the positive Asha workers have been collected and sent for testing. “The husband of one of the Asha workers is a driver, so I have asked the officials to track him down and send his samples for testing,” she added.

HEALTH MINISTER REVIEWS PREPAREDNESS IN DIST

A day after the incident of three contradictory covid-19 testing reports of five Moga residents unfolded, state health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday visited the district to review preparedness in district to deal with the covid cases.

Sidhu said to increase pace of testing, state government has tied up with private labs for diagnosis purposes. Across state, positive patients are being provided best of facilities.

As per information, over 1,150 samples have been collected from Moga district so far of which 27 were positive, 522 negative and results of rest are awaited.