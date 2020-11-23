Four women held for burglary at Ludhiana garment shop

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:52 IST

The Division Number 4 police claim to have cracked a November-17 burglary at a garment shop in Gandhi Nagar with the arrest of four women.

As many as 25 stolen jackets were recovered from the possession of the women, identified as Pinki, 30, Rajni, 40, Kapila, 30, all residents of Fountain Chowk, Barnala, and Payal, 26, of Rajpura, Patiala.

According to police, on the intervening night of November 17 and 18, they targeted a shop, “Ajay Garments”, in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with 25 jackets.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the shop owner. On Sunday, the women visited a market to sell the jackets, when they were nabbed by the police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Deepak Pareek said the women were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area around the shop.

As part of their modus operandi, some women held up bedsheets, while others broke open the shutter locks. Then a thin member of the gang slid into the shop by lifting the shutter minimally.

The police official said the women had no criminal background, but they were being questioned for any other thefts executed by them.

On July 30, the Salem Tabri police had arrested a gang of seven women, who were also involved in burglaries.