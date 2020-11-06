e-paper
Home / Cities / Four-year-old boy slips off fourteenth floor flat in Raj Nagar Extension, dies

Four-year-old boy slips off fourteenth floor flat in Raj Nagar Extension, dies

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Ghaziabad: A four-year-old boy died after he allegedly slipped off from his fourteenth floor flat at a high-rise in the Raj Nagar Extension area of Ghaziabad on Friday night. The police said that the childwas alone in the house when the incident took place.

The boy, Tejas, who goes by single name, stayed with his parents in their fourteenth floor flat. The police said that the boy’s father, Navneet Charan, had gone out to pick his wife at around 6.30pm on Friday.

“The child was alone at home. It seems that he took a stool to the balcony and probably was standing on it when he toppled over from the fourteenth floor flat of the society. He was rushed to a hospital, but declared dead. His mother is a healthcare employee, while his father works from home during these days,” said Awaneesh Kumar, circle officer, City 2.

According to the police, the father had turned the television on for the child and also locked the flat from outside while he went out to pick his wife. “Later, the child switched off the television and somehow opened the sliding door leading to the balcony, and thereafter the incident took place. The family has so far not given any complaint into the incident,” CO added.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sihani Gate police station area.

