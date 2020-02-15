Four-year-old girl raped in school bus by driver in Baddi near Panchkula

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 13:46 IST

PANCHKULA: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a school bus by the driver in the industrial town of Baddi, 30km from here, police said on Saturday.

The child studies in a private school in Baddi and lives with her maternal aunt at a village in the Pinjore block of Panchkula district on the Haryana-Himachal Pradesh border.

The police said that the girl had gone to school on Friday as usual but on returning, she complained to her aunt about difficulty in urinating.

The victim then told her aunt that the driver had sexually assaulted her on the bus. She was taken to the Panchkula civil hospital on Friday night, where she was admitted.

Hospital sources said initial examination confirmed sexual assault though the final report of the team of doctors is awaited.

On being informed about the case, assistant commissioner of police Noopur Bishnoi and the Sector 19 crime branch team reached the hospital.

The ACP said a police team was in Baddi to arrest the bus driver. The police said two drivers operated the bus, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon shift.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.