Home / Cities / Four-year-old murder case of retired JBT teacher in Ludhiana solved, three arrested

Four-year-old murder case of retired JBT teacher in Ludhiana solved, three arrested

The main conspirator of the crime, Sukhwinder Kaur, alias Kindo, 51, who was a domestic help at the house of the 78-year-old victim, had died on May 2 following illness

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Mullanpur police claimed to have solved the murder of retired JBT teacher Harbans Singh, 78, after four years with the arrest of three persons on Friday.

The victim was found murdered at his house in Mohi village on April 12, 2016.

The main conspirator of the crime, Sukhwinder Kaur alias Kindo, 51, who was a domestic help at the house of the victim, died recently on May 2 following illness.

Those arrested have been identified as Gobind Singh, alias Moshan, of Indira Colony of Mullanpur, Sandeep Kumar, alias Sippy, of Mullanpur and Vicky of Prem Nagar, Mullanpur.

The accused confessed to have executed the crime on the information that there was a lot of money and gold in the house, but they found only Rs 5,000 and some silver jewellery. The stolen cash and jewellery has yet to be recovered from the accused, the police said .

Ludhiana senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) Viveksheel Soni said the case was lying unsolved for four years. So, he shifted the investigation from Jodhan police station to Mullanpur Dakha police station and deputed its SHO inspector Prem Singh to investigate the case.

“Admitting to have committed the crime, the accused told the police that Sukhwinder Kaur, alias Kindo, who was a domestic help at the house of Harbans Singh, had told them that the elderly man was lending money to people after mortgaging their gold jewellery and that he had lots of money and jewellery at home,” said the SSP.

“The accused then planned the robbery and barged into Harbans’ house after scaling the wall on April 11, 2016. They tied Harbans with a cot and bludgeoned him to death with a baseball bat. But, later found only Rs 5,000 in cash and some silver jewellery in the house,” he added.

The SSP added accused Sandeep and Vicky were already facing trial in six criminal cases. They had also robbed cash and gold from a dera of eunuchs in Ferozepur.

Following the murder in April 2016, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Jodhan police station.

The accused will be produced in court on Saturday.

