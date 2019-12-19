Free entry for school students, senior citizens at 12th Heritage Festival in Pinjore

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:07 IST

The 12th edition of the Pinjore Heritage Festival will be held on December 21 and 22 at Pinjore Gardens in Panchkula.

This time, the Haryana tourism department has decided to provide the facility of free entry to school students and senior citizens visiting the festival. Apart from this, the entry fee for tourists has also been reduced from ₹25 to ₹15 per person.

Haryana tourism minister Kanwar Pal will inaugurate the festival on December 21. Also, famous Punjabi folk singer Jasbir Jassi and well-known Bollywood singer Madhushree will perform at cultural evening events at the festival.

Sharing details about the event, additional chief secretary, Haryana tourism department, Vijai Vardhan, along with Haryana tourism corporation chairman MLA Randhir Golan, managing director Vikas Yadav and general manager Dilawar Singh, launched a poster of the ‘Pinjore Heritage Festival’.

Vardhan said that the Haryana Tourism Corporation had organised the first Heritage Festival at Pinjore Gardens in 2006. The aim was to maintain the unique heritage of Pinjore and its famous gardens, and now the festival is organised every year.

He said that during the festival, the garden and its palaces are beautifully decorated and the arched water channels adorned with marigold linings are also decorated with red rose petals.

Dance artistes and folk singers will remain the highlight of the festival, he said. During the day, many competitions, such as rangoli making, face painting and applying henna on hands will be organised for school students coming from Chandigarh and Panchkula, Vardhan said.

Vardhan further informed that another attraction of the festival will be the handicrafts bazaar, where craftsmen from different parts of the country have been invited to display their unique handlooms and handicrafts, along with pottery items.

Visitors will also be able to purchase regional handicrafts from states such as Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, a multi-cuisine food court will remain a major attraction. MLA Randhir Golan said that the Haryana government organises various fairs and festivals for the preservation of the culture of the state, which promote tourism.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Dec 21: Renowned Punjabi folk singer Jasbir Jassi to perform

Dec 22: Bollywood singer Madhushree to perform

Entry fee: ₹15

Other attractions:

Crafts bazaar, where craftsmen from different parts of the country will display their handlooms and handicrafts.

Multi-cuisine food court will offer Mughlai cuisine and a variety of dishes from Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.