Fresh cases from Noida, Agra and Ghaziabad; UP count up to 50

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:30 IST

LUCKNOW: With seven fresh coronavirus cases reported on Friday, the maximum in a day, the total number cases went up to 50 in UP.

During the day, four fresh cases were reported from Noida, one from Agra and two from Ghaziabad, said officials.

So far, Noida has reported 18 cases.

“Of those admitted to hospitals after testing positive in Noida, 10 are staff of a fire extinguisher factory. We are also trying to trace an auditor who visited the factory and returned to UK,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in UP Health department.

“The Agra woman, who tested positive on Friday, had returned to Agra from London on March 17,” said district magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh.

In all, 14 patients in state have been declared as recovered. Now, 36 are under treatment in different hospitals, including seven at KGMU in Lucknow. From Friday testing of samples was started in BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur also.

Principal secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said eight labs are functional for testing work while another will start in Jhansi soon. Prayagraj and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow will be the next.

All 75 districts will have level one Covid hospital at one of the selected PHCs.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from Agra (10), Ghaziabad (5), Noida (18), Lucknow (8), Lakhimpur Kheri (1), Pilibhit (2), Kanpur (1), Moradabad (1), Shamli (1), Jaunpur (1), Baghpat (1), and Varanasi (1). Till now, 14 patients have been declared as recovered in Agra (7), Lucknow (1), Ghaziabad (2) and Noida (4).

Uttar Pradesh

50 cases

Agra (10), Ghaziabad (5), Noida (18), Lucknow (8), Lakhimpur Kheri (1), Pilibhit (2), Kanpur (1), Moradabad (1), Shamli (1), Jaunpur (1), Baghpat (1), and Varanasi (1).

46092 travelers identified from affected countries in the state

45540 Passengers from foreign countries residing in UP

826 symptomatic travelers identified in UP till date

137 travelers hospitalised so far

2114 samples tested

1993 samples found negative

26369 travellers screened at airports

1547277 travelers screened at border check posts (these are all travellers and not suspects)

2192 villages on Nepal border where sensitization meetings have been held