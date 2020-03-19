Friday namaz at Bada Imambada called off

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:41 IST

LUCKNOW For the first time in the history of Bada Imambada, Friday namaz will not be organised for public on March 20. The prayers have been called off till March 31 to combat coronavirus threat.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Imam of Asafi Masjid (Bada Imambada), said the decision was taken after deliberations with religious leaders and the district administration.

“The district administration has already closed the picture gallery and Bhool Bhulaiya for tourists to combat coronavirus threat. So, it’s important for everyone to follow the government’s instructions as it is directly related to the health of people,” he said.

“Doctors around the world have also advised against mass gatherings. Friday prayers are attended by thousands of namazis and that’s why it was an important decision to make. People are requested to offer namaz at their homes or nearby mosques,” added Jawad.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said: “I have already issued an appeal for elderly and kids not to attend Friday prayers in mosques. People must avoid mass gatherings, so everyone must try to offer prayers at home. Those coming to mosques must sanitise themselves.”

Samran Khan, spokesperson for Dargah-e-Aala Hazrat in Bareilly said, “We have not issued any appeal to people not to congregate for Friday prayers. A mosque is the abode of God and no virus can infect a place of worship.”

He, however, said it was up to the people to decide whether they wanted to offer prayers at home or visit a mosque.

Shahar qazi of Meerut, Zainus Sajeedin, said: “Namaz will be offered in mosques on Friday, but elderly and ill people can offer prayers at home.”

In Gorakhpur, Shia cleric Javed Rizvi informed that Friday namaz in Shia Muslims’ only mosque at Shekhpur had been cancelled to avoid gatherings while prayers in all Sunni mosques will be held as usual.

In Prayagraj, Friday namaz will be offered as usual at different mosques of the city.

Sheher qazi Shafiq-ur-Rehman said, “Friday prayers will be offered at all mosques of the city as usual and we have not taken any decision to call off special prayers in view of coronavirus threat. We have appealed to Imams of all mosques to organise mass prayers on Friday and ask the Almighty to keep the country safe from coronavirus and other problems.”