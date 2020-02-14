Friday’s minimum temperature was highest so far this year

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:16 IST

Gurugram: The city, on Friday, recorded a minimum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius — the highest so far this year, and three degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In comparison, the minimum temperature on Thursday was 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature, after touching a high of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, fell to 25 degrees Celsius on Friday, as per the IMD. Thursday’s maximum temperature was a degree above normal.

The IMD has predicted similar warm days from now on, and experts said the rising temperatures signify a gradual change in the weather. The maximum temperature is predicted to touch 28 degrees Celsius on Monday, an IMD spokesperson said.

The minimum temperature is likely to be around 11 degrees Celsius in the next two days, before rising again by two degrees, said experts, adding that it is unlikely that the minimum temperature will fall below 10 degree Celsius now.

Experts have attributed the rise in temperatures to a change in the direction of the wind and a clear sky.

On Friday, wind averaging speeds of 20kmph led to the dispersion of pollutants, air quality experts said. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 103 (moderate) on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin on Friday. This was an improvement from 154 (moderate) the previous day.

Particulate matter (PM) 2.5 levels were at a maximum of 70ug/m3 — down from the previous day’s reading of 98ug/m3, according to the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. The safe limit is 60ug/m3, as per the national ambient air quality standards.

Air quality is expected to be ‘moderate’ on Saturday due to similar wind speeds, as per the CPCB’s prediction. However, air quality might fall into the ‘poor’ category on Monday due to slower winds, experts said.