Home / Cities / From elderly to hijab-clad students, women take centrestage in protest

From elderly to hijab-clad students, women take centrestage in protest

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow Muamna Khatoon and Banni Begum have many things in common. Both are widows in their late 60s and have been abandoned by their relatives. They are among the women staging a peaceful protest at the Clock Tower to oppose the citizenship law and NRC.

Since Friday, Clock Tower has been the site of a sit-in led by women, inspired by a similar protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

“Mere paas is desh ka hone ke siwaye aur kuch nahi hai. Ab sarkar mujhse ye bhi lena chahti hai (I have nothing to call my own except this country. Now, the government wants to take even this from me,” said Muamna Khatoon who wants to defend her identity as a citizen.

“I am not literate, but I understand the system,” she added.

Muamna and Banni have been part of the anti-CAA and NRC protest since Friday afternoon. While other protesters come and leave the site, the duo are among the group that stays back and even spends the night braving the cold at the Clock Tower.

The other women coming at the protest site are inspired by the likes of Muamna and appear ready to make sacrifices for their cause.

“I have three school-going children who have their exams next week. But I am joining the protest. Jab desh khatre mein hai to ghar bana ke kya karenge (What will we do with our home when the country is in danger),” said Mehraz Arif, 45, a home-maker, who joins the protest in the day with other women of her locality.

Besides elderly women and home-makers, hijab-clad female students are also part of the anti-CAA protest.

Muzna Fatima, a BA first year student, reached the Clock Tower holding a Tricolour along with her mother. She said: “We understand the implications of CAA and NRC. So, I decided to join the protest and bring my mother along.”

Khansa Abbas, another student who joins the protest every day for eight hours in the afternoon, said: “I am about to complete my post graduation. I am here to let the government know that we understand their plan to divide the country. We will not let it happen.”

