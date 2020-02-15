From our inbox: ‘Shiv Bhojan yojana should be promoted’

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:38 IST

FDA must check quality of food

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) Shiv Bhojan Yojana, a subsidised meal at Rs 10, launched across the state, on Republic Day. It has become popular, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials must check the quality of food. Government should ensure that the scheme is continued for the benefit of the poor. The Zunka Bhakar scheme was launched on May 1, 1995, and was shut down in 2000, this scheme should not meet the same fate. All politicians should come together on one platform and make sure that Shiv Bhojan Yojana is successful.

Yerawada inmates

Kudos to inmates from the Yerawada Central Jail who are contributing to the international business. Very good move by the Tergus Works for initiating the matter. More firms should come forward to encourage the inmates. Some share of the profits should be given to inmates. Salary of skilled inmates should be increased.

Slippery Swargate underpass

Underpass at Swargate is slippery and accidents take place there often. Two-wheelers suffer the most. Why are officials concerned playing with the lives of citizens? Why doesn’t the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the deputy commissioner cooperate to solve the problem. There is lack of responsibility in the matter.

Anoop Panjwani

Participate in nation building

The finance minister has opined that green shoots are coming up in the economy. But what about the grey hair sprouting profusely all over the place. There is no out of the box remedy. One suggestion is that since only seven persons out of every hundred pay tax, why not tax the remaining 93 at the rate of rupee one per day which is not a big amount, by the entire country. Now, the prime minister has stated that only 1.5 crore out of 130 crore pay tax. Even if 10 per cent don’t pay the collection, it works out to nearly a billion rupees per day translating to almost 360 billion a year, which is a huge amount. It should be ensured that the money is not used to build statues and memorials. Will the government consider this idea, notwithstanding the usual opposition which it will generate. All citizens should participate in nation building.

Shanmugam