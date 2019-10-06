e-paper
Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

From today, Lohia hospital to run as part of Lohia institute

  Updated: Oct 06, 2019 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: From Monday the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital will formally run under the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

The merger of the two has finally taken shape as the order for 43 doctors of the hospital to join the institute has been issued. The remaining 40 doctors have been transferred to other hospitals in the state capital.

With this the 450 beds in the hospital also came under the institute, formally.

“We conducted a survey of the OPD that will start from 8 am. We have ensured smooth functioning of all departments,” said director of the institute Prof AK Tripathi on Sunday.

The hospital building has been named as hospital block of the institute. The rates of the facilities in the hospital wing shall remain the same.

Transfer of doctors has been done against the posts vacant at hospitals such as Civil, Balrampur, Lok Bandhu etc. There are still more vacant posts in different hospitals and appointment in them will be done in future from the Provincial Medical Services cadre.

The merger has taken shape over years since after it was mooted to start MBBS course at the institute. The institute has 500 beds of which 350 are with the speciality department and cannot be counted for MBBS course. Hence, the merger of the hospital was proposed and even approved by the cabinet. “At present we have a total about 1,100 beds, including the 200-bed woman and child hospital on Shaheed Path,” said Prof Tripathi.

He said that if any issue comes up while running the services it shall be addressed according to the problem and possible solutions. The issue of inter-departmental transfer of patients and referral cases will also be sorted out soon, he added.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 19:28 IST

