e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Frost in plains, lower hills of Himachal likely to damage crops

Frost in plains, lower hills of Himachal likely to damage crops

He also said that weather is very likely to remain dry throughout the state till December 27, however, cold wave will continue throughout the state.

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Weather was mostly dry throughout the state on Monday.
Weather was mostly dry throughout the state on Monday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Crops in plains and lower hills of the state are very likely to be destroyed as State’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning of ground frost conditions during morning at isolated places of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts for December 22.

Director, State’s Meteorological Department Manmohan Singh has advised the people to stay updated as frost is very likely to have a negative impact on their crops in these districts.

He also said that weather is very likely to remain dry throughout the state till December 27, however, cold wave will continue throughout the state.

Weather was mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures dropped by two to three degrees while maximum temperatures dropped by one to two degrees in the state.

Minimum temperature in State’s capital Shimla on Monday was 8.1°C while prominent tourist destinations Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded 2.4°C, 3.2°C, 7.7°C and 7.2°C minimum temperatures respectively.

Minimum temperature in Una is 4°C, 3.5°C in Solan, 4°C in Bilaspur, 3.8°C in Hamirpur, 6.9°C in Nahan, 1.1°C in Mandi and 0.8°C in Kalpa, district Kinnaur.

Keylong, headquarters of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti is coldest place in the state at minus 7.4°C minimum temperature.

top news
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive
‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In