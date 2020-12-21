Frost in plains, lower hills of Himachal likely to damage crops

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 19:12 IST

Crops in plains and lower hills of the state are very likely to be destroyed as State’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning of ground frost conditions during morning at isolated places of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts for December 22.

Director, State’s Meteorological Department Manmohan Singh has advised the people to stay updated as frost is very likely to have a negative impact on their crops in these districts.

He also said that weather is very likely to remain dry throughout the state till December 27, however, cold wave will continue throughout the state.

Weather was mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures dropped by two to three degrees while maximum temperatures dropped by one to two degrees in the state.

Minimum temperature in State’s capital Shimla on Monday was 8.1°C while prominent tourist destinations Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded 2.4°C, 3.2°C, 7.7°C and 7.2°C minimum temperatures respectively.

Minimum temperature in Una is 4°C, 3.5°C in Solan, 4°C in Bilaspur, 3.8°C in Hamirpur, 6.9°C in Nahan, 1.1°C in Mandi and 0.8°C in Kalpa, district Kinnaur.

Keylong, headquarters of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti is coldest place in the state at minus 7.4°C minimum temperature.