Fugitive who robbed people with toy pistol lands in Ludhiana police net

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who used to rob people using a toy pistol. 

The accused, identified as Parvinder Singh of Duley village in Ludhiana, was booked under Sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on March 26, 2017, but later jumped the parole. It was on September 23 this year when the court of additional sessions judge Amarpal declared him a proclaimed offender. 

PO staff in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh said the accused along with his accomplice used to snatch mobiles from residents by threatening them with a toy pistol. “The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody,” the ASI said.

BLURB: Youth was booked in March 2017, declared PO in September this year; remanded in judicial custody

