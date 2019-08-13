Funding major worry for Indirapuram’s ‘2052 water-supply upgrade plan’

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:44 IST

By the year 2022, Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram neighbourhood will need upgraded water pipelines of 89.04 km in length, besides 24 tubewells, pumping machines and pump houses each to cater to a projected population of 1.55 lakh, says a report submitted to the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA).

According to officials, the report was prepared by a consultant as part of Indirapuram’s infrastructure improvement plan related to the upgrade of water, sewer and drainage network for a projected population of 4.073 lakh in 2052.

The report, which has five yearly projections starting from the year 2022 to 2052, was recently submitted to GDA. According to officials, major enhancement in water infrastructure will be required in 2022 with subsequent five-yearly enhancements till 2052.

By the end of year 2052, the locality will required upgraded 89.04km pipelines with 71 tubwells, pumping machines and pump houses each to cater to the water demand.

The report suggests the entire water infrastructure improvement project in Indirapuram (barring Ahimsa Khand II) will cost about Rs 84.07 crore with an initial maximum expenditure of about Rs 70.68 crore required in the first phase, from the date of sanction of the project to 2022.

At present, GDA supplies about 7.5 cusecs of Ganga water to Indirapuram to fulfil its demand with the help of four reservoirs, eight overhead tanks, 15 tubewells and 89.04 km existing pipeline network.

“The pipeline network requires enhancement/upgrade besides raising the number of tubewells, pumping machinery and pump houses to cater to a population up to 2052. The project report was put up before the vice-chairperson and got approval. Now the report will be sent to the state administration for sanction of funds under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme or the water supply can be handed over to the corporation to get the work done,” said VN Singh, chief engineer of the authority.

The officials said the present 7.5 cusecs of Ganga water supplied to high-rises is sufficient, but the authority needs to develop an alternative system of groundwater by increasing the number of tubewells and allied infrastructure to cater to the population till 2052.

“Funding is a major issue. The report has been sent to the state administration so that funds can be provided under schemes like AMRUT,” Singh, added.

The officials said the existing water pipeline network of Indirapuram is about 89.04kmand parts can be upgraded as and when required. The authority is awaiting two more reports related to drainage and sewage.

An initial conceptual report about water supply to GDA in January earlier this year had stated that 80% of the water infrastructure in the locality will need upgrade. After the initial report for 30 years, the authority asked the consultant to break it down into five-yearly periods besides suggesting requirement and enhancement on a five-yearly basis.

For studying water supply issues, the agency had set up metres at 45 points and readings were recorded. The prime problem in Indirapuram, having both high-rises and plotted development, is low water pressure. At some places it is zero and need boosters or upgrade of water lines to lower the friction losses.

“The lower pressure problem is primarily observed in plotted development areas. The residents have generally installed motor pumps and connected them directly to the pipelines. This draws water to the household while other households suffer from very low pressure,” Singh, added.

Box: Indirapuram (existing water infrastructure)

Existing infrastructure: 89.04 km pipeline network, four reservoirs, eight overhead tanks and 15 functional tubewells

Existing Ganga water supply: 7.5 cusecs from Ganga water treatment plants at Indirapuram

2022 projections (requirement): 89.04km pipeline (upgraded or bigger in diameter); 24 tubewells; 24 pumping machinery; 24 pump houses

2052 projections (requirement): 89.04km pipeline (upgraded or bigger in diameter); 71 tubewells; 71 pumping machinery; 71 pump houses

