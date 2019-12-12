G Noida senior official dismissed for accepting bribe

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 21:24 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan dismissed a managerial rank official from service for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹15 lakh bribe to get an industrial plot’s lease deed executed in his department.

The action came after the plot buyer, Praveen Kumar, filed a complaint against the manager, Sarvesh Rai, with the chief executive officer.

Kumar a resident of Myana village had bought a 450 square metre industrial plot in Sector Ecotech 6, two years ago.

As per the process, first, a plot buyer gets an allotment letter from the authority’s industrial department and, subsequently, he gets the lease deed executed in the stamps and registration department. The lease deed cannot be executed without the consent of the authority’s official concerned.

As per the complaint, for the last two years, the plot allottee could not get the lease deed executed as manager Rai did not do his duties properly.

“And when I made repeated requests, he forced me to give him ₹10 lakh. But even after that, he refused to execute the lease deed. Later, he demanded ₹5 lakh more,” Kumar said.

Kumar approached Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh for help and the MLA informed Bhooshan about the matter.

“Praveen Kumar sought my help in this case. After his complaint, I informed Greater Noida CEO, who conducted a probe and established that the allegations made by Kumar were true. He then followed it up with concrete action. We want that corruption should be stopped in all government departments. We hope that the strict action in this case will prevent other officials from taking graft,” MLA SIngh said.

