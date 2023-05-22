Watch: G20 delegates take shikara ride at Srinagar's Dal Lake

Several foreign delegates, who arrived in Srinagar to attend the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting, on Monday enjoyed a shikara ride at the iconic Dal Lake. Several officials could be seen sitting in shikaras decked up with golden lights at the sunset with mountain peaks in the background. G20 delegates enjoying shikara ride at Dal Lake, Srinagar. ((Photo by Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times))

Praising the Union territory for its natural landscape, India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant said there cannot be a better place than Kashmir for shooting movies.

"You will see a vast number of films being shot here. Much like many Indian films are being shot abroad. But, in India, let me tell you, having travelled across the world, there is and I can tell you very sincerely that there is the finest destination anywhere in the world to shoot a movie and to shoot a romance that it cannot be a better place than Kashmir," Kant said.

'RRR' star Ram Charan, who danced with the Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok on Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ during an event on film tourism, also expressed his love for the UT. Charan said Kashmir is the “coolest place" to shoot films in India and it is a surreal feeling to visit the Valley.

Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, who accompanied the foreign delegates, announced that the government is planning to hold a global tourism investment summit and will soon declare a national tourism policy, reported news agency PTI.

There is a tremendous scope for promoting spiritual tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said adding that the Centre is allowing 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in tourism.

"Our idea is that without private investment, we cannot become a global destination," he added.

(With agency inputs)

