Gadkari inaugurates phase 3 of Delhi-Meerut expressway

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:21 IST

Six-lane highway from Dasna in Ghaziabad to Hapur to reduce travel time between the two cities to 20 minutes

Union minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the third phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway here on Monday.

The six-lane highway from Dasna in Ghaziabad to Hapur will reduce travel time between the two cities to only 20 minutes from the present about one to two hours.

The expressway, being implemented in four phases, connects Delhi with Meerut in western UP. A sum of Rs 8,346 crore is likely to be spent on the project.

Gadkari inaugurated the 22.27-km stretch of the 82-km highway at a function held at Rajputana Inter College in Pilakhua town of Hapur. He was accompanied by Ghaziabad MP and minister Gen VK Singh, UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, MP of Meerut Hapur Rajendra Agarwal and other leaders of the BJP.

The minister said work on the expressway would be completed by next year. A road being constructed with plastic waste at UP Gate was also inaugurated by the minister.

The 22.27-km stretch of the expressway has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1,058 crore. It has a six-lane elevated road in Pilakhua, one big bridge, seven small bridges, 11 underpasses for vehicles, two pedestrian underpasses, two foot over bridges along with six big and 105 small junctions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the expressway from Nizamuddin Bridge to UP Gate on May 27, 2018. Work on the second phase of the expressway between UP Gate and Dasna is expected to be completed by May 2020 while work on the fourth and last phase between Dasna and Meerut is in progress and expected to be completed by March 2020. (Inputs from agency)

