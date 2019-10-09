Vet varsity goes green way, gets solar power plant

cities

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University(Gadvasu) launched a green initiative on its campus on Wednesday.

Following the state government’s renewable energy policy that aims to meet 21% of state’s power requirements through renewable energy by 2030 through utility scale, canal-top, rooftop, floating, and hybrid solar projects, the veterinary university installed a solar rooftop power plant with capacity of 1105 KWp (1.1MW) on its campus in collaboration with Azure Power Private Limited.

Vice-chancellor AS Nanda inaugurated the power plant by switching on the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited(PSPCL) grid connected to the solar rooftop power plant.

Nanda said the concept of ‘green initiatives’ has offered institutions an opportunity to take a lead in redefining environmental culture and developing new paradigms by creating sustainable

solutions for the betterment of the society and environment.

Sub- divisional engineer (electrical) Yogesh Sharma said this plant will produce approximately 4,500 units of electricity per day from solar energy for 25 years and the university which was paying ₹9 per unit to PSPCL will save nearly ₹7 lakh from the solar unit per month.

The plant is installed across 13,260 sqm area with 3,402 solar modules.

The power generated from solar energy will fulfil energy requirement of the university and unused solar power produced will be exported to the PSPCL grid.

This will help in making the city cleaner and greener as it will reduce 1,614 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

Registrar Sushil Prabhakar, director (research), JPS Gill, comptroller Amarjeet Singh, director of College of Animal Biotechnology, Ramneek, other officers and staff of the varsity graced the occasion.

