GADVASU holds training course on advances in mammary tumor diagnosis, treatment

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:33 IST

The College of Animal Biotechnology of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a three-day-long training course on ‘Advances in mammary tumour diagnosis and treatment’, as a part of the canine research centre and networks programme, sponsored by the department of biotechnology (DBT), government of India.

Yashpal Singh Malik, dean of the college and chairperson of the training, said that the session aimed to strengthen human resources in the field of biotechnological advances in the diagnosis and treatment of canine mammary tumours. Leads are being taken from mammary tumours in mice to develop anti-tumour vaccines against mammary tumours, he added.

JPS Gill, director of research and coordinator of the DBT-CRCN programme at GADVASU, spoke about the research projects being run at the varsity under the programme.

Subject specialists from various national institutes delivered lectures to around 90 trainees from 14 state agricultural universities, central and national institutes. The trainees were apprised of different aspects of tumours of dogs and human beings, their diagnosis and treatment.

BV Sunil Kumar, organising secretary and principal investigator of the research project, emphasized the practical aspects of canine mammary tumour diagnosis and the role of various heat shock proteins in tumour progression.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said that capacity building in diagnosis and treatment of neoplasia in pets, using advanced state-of-art methods, is the need of the hour.