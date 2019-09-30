Gang involved in human trafficking busted; eleven held, two girls rescued

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:56 IST

Kareli and Khuldabad police of Prayagraj busted an inter-state gang involved in human trafficking and arrested its 11 members including three women.

Two girls were also rescued from their clutches. The gang members used to trap young women and girls who ran away from their homes by posing as officials and police personnel. They would later sell them for marriage in Rajasthan, Gujarat and other states.

“The gang members have abducted and sold hundreds of girls in other states,” police officials said. Many women involved in the racket used to marry the men they trapped and then decamp with cash and jewellery.

SP city Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said a police team under SHO Khuldabad Roshanlal and SHO Kareli Vinit Singh started probing the matter after receiving a complaint from a youth who claimed that a man who posed as an official lured his sister. The man met them at the railway station when they arrived from Satna. The police team arrested one Dablu Sahu and recovered the abducted girl from him.

On his confession, the team nabbed 10 other gang members. Their interrogation revealed that after trapping young women and couples, they used to contact their agents in Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat and other states to marry off the girls to men who were unable to find women for marriage for different reasons. They used to take Rs 3 to 4 lakh for each woman.

The police team recovered fake identity cards of policemen, two fake aadhaar cards, voters identity cards, fake seals of district magistrate and DIG PHQ and other such fake documents from their possession. “The gang has over 50 members active in different areas and further raids will be carried out to nab them,” the SP city added.

