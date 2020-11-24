e-paper
Gang of conmen that took loans on fake documents busted in Ludhiana

Gang of conmen that took loans on fake documents busted in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police have busted a gang of conmen, who took loans from banks and finance companies using fake documents, with the arrest of its seven members.

According to police, the accused have duped the banks and firms of lakhs of rupees.

They have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Krishna Nagar, Anshuman of Laxmi Nagar, Sushil Kumar of Mahadev Nagar, Suraj of Makkar Colony, Sanjay Kumar of Prem Nagar, Rohit of Village Bhora Colony and Ram Narayan of Laxmi Nagar.

They were arrested from Eastman Chowk following a tip-off on Tuesday.

According to police the accused ran a shop where they helped people with documents, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards. Using these documents fraudulently, they got mobile phone connections and opened bank accounts in the names of unwary people. Then they availed of bank loans and never paid these off.

The matter came to fore after people started getting notices from the banks and finance companies for clearing the loans.

After an investigation led by inspector Sukhpal Kaur of the Ludhiana police cyber cell, police registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66-B and 66-D of the Information and Technology Act at the Sahnewal station.

