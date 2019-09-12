Gang supplying stolen cars to alcohol peddlers busted, three arrested

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:28 IST

The Lucknow police on Thursday arrested three members of a gang who use to steal/rob cars and supply them to another gang involved in inter-state alcohol smuggling.

“The stolen vehicles were used by these gangs to smuggle alcohol to neighbouring states,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani.

The SSP claimed that these people used to go to any extent to steal a car.

“On July 15, the gang members murdered the driver of a car they booked from Lucknow near Deva Road and fled with his car. The accused strangulated the driver using a rope after asking him to halt the car on a roadside. They disposed of the body in Indira Canal and drove the vehicle to Ghazipur to sell it,” said the SSP.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Deshraj Singh, 21 (Ballia), Kamal Mishra, 23 and Mithilesh Pandey, 28 (both Ghazipur).

The police is on a lookout for three other members of the gang namely Shyam Singh Patil of Maharastra, Monu and Manoj Yadav of Ballia.

“Some of the gang members were in touch with people who smuggled alcohol in different states and use to supply them with stolen vehicles that are then used to facilitate smuggling,” said the SSP.

“The accused sold the car they stole to one Anil Singh of Ballia who is said to be involved in smuggling alcohol. The price of the car was fixed at ₹ 2 Lakh and Singh has paid them an advance of ₹60,000.”

The investigators came to know about the gang after the stolen car was seized by Ballia police from Khajura police station limits on August 4. Anil Singh was also arrested. When the Ballia police tried to track down the owner of the vehicle they found that it was stolen from Lucknow. Further probe led to led to the arrest of other gang members.

Police also recovered two cars from their possession and a gun. At least four cases have been lodged against the accused.

The arrests come a fortnight after the crime branch arrested five people for murdering a cab driver and stealing his car. They are also believed to have being selling stolen cars to alcohol smugglers.

In recent years Uttar Pradesh has become an important transit point for alcohol smuggling after nearby state of Bihar enforced ban on liquor.

According to senior police officials, illegal alcohol is brought from Haryana and Punjab in big consignments. The alcohol is then moved in to smaller vehicles and is smuggled into Bihar. Ballia the eastern most district of the state that borders Bihar has evolved as a major point for moving spurious liquor in Bihar.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:28 IST