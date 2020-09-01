e-paper
Gang takes away gold ornaments from two women in Ludhiana

Gang takes away gold ornaments from two women in Ludhiana

Four-member gang introduced themselves as relativs to the victim; engaged them in a conversation and nicked their jewellery.

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two women lost their gold ornaments to a four-member gang pretending to be their relatives in Sarabha village and Jodhan Bazaar on Monday.

In the first case, the victim, Amarjit Kaur, 60, a resident of Khandur village, said she had gone to Jodhan Market on Monday. There, three women and a man in a car stopped near her and introduced themselves as her relatives.

Amarjit said the man was in the driver’s seat, an elderly woman in the seat beside him and two more women in the back seat.

The group engaged her in a conversation, and soon after they left, she realised that her gold earrings were missing.

ASI Hakam Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code on Amarjit’s complaint.

Police said another woman, Baljit Kaur of Kishangarh Channa village, was targeted by a gang with similar modus operandi in Sarabha village.

A separate case of theft was registered in this regard. Police investigation is underway.

