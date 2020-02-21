Gargi molestation case: Students meet DCW officials

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:11 IST

New Delhi:

A delegation of Delhi University’s Gargi College students on Friday met Delhi Women Commission (DCW) officials and apprised them about the status of the inquiry into the February 6 incident when many students were allegedly sexually harassed by outsiders during a college fest.

The all-women college had formed a 36-member fact-finding committee to probe the incident. The committee, comprising students and teachers, recorded the statement of over 600 eyewitnesses and found that many students faced various degrees of harassment on February 6.

A DCW official said the women’s commission had invited students for updates about the inquiry process. “The DCW summoned the DCP (South) Delhi Police on Saturday on explain their position on the Gargi College incident. We assured all possible helps to the student,” the official said.

Gargi students had on February 8 alleged that on the third day of their annual fest, Reverie, “hordes of men” entered the campus, harassed and molested many of them. The incident prompted the DCW and the National Commission of Women to initiate an inquiry.

Police have arrested as many as 17 persons in connection with the incident. But all the arrested men have been booked for trespassing.