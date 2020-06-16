GB Nagar’s Covid tally crosses 1,000 mark

cities

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:06 IST

Noida Gautam Budh Nagar district on Monday witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases, with at leas 76 new people being infected with the virus.The district’s total tally of virus positive cases as of Monday stood at 1,085 , including cross-notified cases.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, said that out of 76 positive cases on Monday, 21 people were tested by private laboratories, while the remaining had given their samples at government laboratories. “Of the 76 positives today, at least 43 people have ILI (influenza-like illnesses),and 27 contracted the virus after coming in contact with other infected patients. The remaining cases are those of health care workers. One patient, who was tested positive today, has symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI),” he said.

He further said that no positive patient was cured and discharged from any hospital today. “Apart from the 76 new cases, 74 other patients have been cross notified to other districts and states. Twelve Covid-19 positive patients have so far lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 489 active cases,” he said.

Ohri also said that death audits of three patients — a 74-year-old male patient from Sector 76, a 42-year-old male patient from Nithari and a 29-year-old male patient from Sector 57 — is being done. “They all died on Monday and they all had other co-morbid conditions. The exact cause of their deaths is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

Dr Ohri further said that altogether 13,644 samples have been collected in the district for testing so far. Giving details of 74 cross notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said while 23 of them are from Delhi, one patient each is from Haryana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. “While 10 patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 38 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including 11 from Ghaziabad, eight from Bulandshahr, two each from Hapur and Aligarh and one from Agra,” he said.

Ohri also said health camps were organised in 12 places in the district on Monday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, and sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 723 patients were screened on Monday and 15 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.