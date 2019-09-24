GDA identifies eight stretches for ‘model roads’ project

cities

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development authority (GDA) has directed its officials to start work on the ‘model roads’ project after eight road stretches were identified to be developed under the project. The authority officials said the costing of the redevelopment is being worked out.

The authority has recently decided to beautify major approach roads to its housing schemes and has now identified eight road stretches, at Raj Nagar Extension, Shalimar Garden, Govindpuram, Pratap Vihar, near Crossings Republik, CISF-Road at Indirapuram, GT Road Sahibabad and Koyal Enclave.

“We have asked the officials to start work on green paving of all eight road stretches, besides removal of encroachments. The green paving has been directed to beautify the pavements and also to control the dust, which is one of the main components of air pollution. The cost of the redevelopment of model roads is also being worked out,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

Under the project, the authority has planned the redevelopment of roads with beautified surroundings such as green paving, raised dividers, developed central verges, streetlighting and signage.

“The eight roads were selected as they are major roads leading to different housing schemes and will give commuters a proper route to these localities. At present, many such roads are riddled with encroachments and some of them are in a bad condition. All the roads selected under the “model roads” project will be made free of potholes,” Verma said.

The GDA officials said they are likely to begin work on two of the eight stretches initially. The two are the CISF Road in Indirapuram and Govindpuram road leading to the authority’s Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme. The Madhuban scheme is a priority for the GDA as it is likely to attract homebuyers.

The CISF Road starts from Kanawani and stretches for about 2.5km till NH-9. It caters to about 22 high-rises in Ahimsa Khand 2, besides taking commuters to Shipra Sun City, Shipra Mall, Habitat Centre and other high-rises such as Jaipuria Sunrise Greens, ATS Advantage and Windsor Park, among others.

