GDA plans proposal to curb multiple units on single unit plots

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:53 IST

Ghaziabad: A committee of officials of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) is chalking out a proposal for disallowing construction of multiple housing units on single unit plots. Officials said the proposal will be put before the GDA board and the proposal has been chalked out after witnessing major violation of norms in nine colonies. The board meeting is scheduled towards the end of December.

The authority, in January 2015, had given a nod for allowing multiple housing units on single unit plots in nine selected colonies of Rajendra Nagar, Indraprastha, Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Shalimar Garden Extension 1, Pratap Vihar, Shalimar Garden Extension 2, Shalimar Garden (Main) and Swarn Jayanti Puram.

“During a survey, carried out in September, our enforcement officials found about 2,000 extra units that were constructed beyond norms and possession was also given to homebuyers. The extra units are illegal but we have very less chances on putting a curb as homebuyers have occupied flats and even got electricity and water connections besides taking up registries,” Asheesh Shivpuri, authority’s chief architect & town planner, said.

The survey was carried out in September in Indirapuram and major violations were found. According to authority officials, about 35 FIRs were filed and a similar number of demolition orders were passed against the illegal constructions.

“Sealing in about 15-20 premises was also taken up. Now, a committee of our officials are preparing proposal to disallow any multiple constructions over such plots. If we do not curb these constructions, they will burden the civic infrastructure and will also put homebuyers at risk,” Shivpuri said.

The authority is at present taking up surveys in Sahibabad areas of Rajendra Nagar and Shalimar Garden to detect violations. After the initial survey in Indirapuram, GDA vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma had taken action against errant officials who had failed to detect the constructions on time and the authority has sent a recommendation of action against them to the state government.

As per norms, a stilt floor along with three storeys are allowed on single unit plots measuring up to 300 square metres while a stilt floor with four storeys are allowed on plots measuring more than 300 square metres.

“Plots up to 300 square metres can have a maximum of four housing units while the other category (plots over 300 square metres) can have a maximum of five housing units. Anything beyond these are not compoundable and illegal,” Shivpuri said.