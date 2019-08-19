GDA plans strategy to curb registries of illegal flats

delhi

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:48 IST

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has chalked out a plan to put a check on registries of unauthorised flats constructed over single-unit plot properties in as many as eight residential colonies, which were given clearances in January 2015. Authority officials on Monday held discussions with officials of the stamps and registration department and discussed possible measures to deal with the issue.

In January 2015, the authority had allowed construction of flats on single-unit plot properties in Niti Khand, Shakti Khand, Gyan Khand, Nyay Khand, Ahimsa Khand, Vaibhav Khand and Abhay Khand sectors of Indirapuram, besides other colonies including Kaushambi, Rajendra Nagar, Indraprastha housing scheme, Swarn Jayanti Puram, Shalimar Garden extension 1 and 2, Shalimar Garden (main) and Pratap Vihar.

“In recent surveys, we found that developers constructed more than the sanctioned units and sold these to homebuyers. The GDA has started sealing units. The GDA is also forwarding the police complaints for registration of FIRs. However, we have planned that a list consisting layouts sanctioned in these eight colonies will be given to the stamps & registration department. They will keep a check on the number of units sanctioned in the layout plans before taking up any registry,” said Asheesh Shivpuri, GDA’s chief architect & town planner.

“The developers, while carrying out registry in the name of the homebuyer, will have to declare in the registration document the number of units he got sanctioned from the authority. This declaration will have legal binding. The move will help curb the sale of unauthorised units and will also prevent risk to investment done by homebuyers,” Shivpuri added.

According to building bylaws, multiple flats can be constructed in eight colonies under the GDA’s jurisdiction. Officials said plots measuring 150 square metres (sqm) to 2,000 sqm can have a minimum of three and a maximum of 20 flats depending on the plot area, as provided for in the bylaws.

“Plots having eight or more flats need to be registered with the Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority. Homebuyers should also look for adequate parking space as provided in layouts, before purchasing any such properties. Plots measuring 150 sqm to 300 sqm should have a maximum of three units while plots measuring 301 sqm to 400 sqm should have maximum of four units. Likewise, one additional unit is allowed per increase of 100 sqm in plot area albeit up to 2,000 sqm, subject to a maximum of up to 20 units,” said a GDA official.

In the past, there have been various instances wherein GDA and previous district magistrates have taken steps to curb registries of unauthorised properties but efforts have largely failed on account of directions from courts or from the state administration.

This is because rules under the Registration Manual (part II) of the Registration Act, 1908 does not allow checking of validity of documents brought to registration department officials for the purpose of registration.

Last week, the district magistrate had asked the stamps & registration department to modify their software so that duplicate instances of registration on a single property can be checked.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:36 IST