GDA to take up pedestrian walkway improvement plan at eight metro stations

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials on Wednesday said that they decided to approve the improvements to pedestrian paths around the eight Metro stations in Ghaziabad. The eight stations are part of the 9.4km Metro route extending from Dilshad Garden to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda).

Earlier in January, the authority had decided to take up the project to encourage pedestrians to make use of pathways and footpaths to walk to the Metro stations from their nearby localities. The operational Metro network has eight stations at Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, the Hindon river and Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) on an elevated corridor of the GT Road.

Meanwhile, according to commuters, prevailing conditions outside Metro stations have become chaotic.

“There are e-rickshaws, autos, and cycle-rickshaws parked outside the Metro stations. At times, passengers hardly have any space to walk in or exit out of stations. There are absolutely no dedicated pedestrian paths for commuters to walk to the stations,” Sumit Pant, a resident of Kavi Nagar, said.

GDA officials said they had received a proposal from an agency that will take up the project.

“We sought and received a proposal from an agency who will prepare the project to develop the pathways in a 200-metre radius of the eight stations. These will be developed on both sides of the stations. The proposal has been received and forwarded to the vice-chairperson for final approval,” VN Singh, the authority’s chief engineer, said.

The authority’s vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma said that the project will be expedited.

“We are taking up walkability plans in different areas and this one will also be taken up to improve pedestrian movement. This will curb the use and inflow of vehicles to the Metro stations. The plan will be approved soon. We have also asked another agency to give us the corridor improvement plan at the earliest so that work can be started as suggested by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI),” she said.

“We have requested the submission of reports at the earliest; the traffic junction improvement plan can be taken up later,” she added.

The CRRI, in its traffic mobility plan, had suggested improving 14 major traffic intersections and 24 road corridors. Of these, the authority had initially taken up the improvement of eight intersections and two corridors.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:22 IST